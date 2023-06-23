ELIS (XLS) Tops One Day Volume of $1,709.45

ELIS (XLS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $12.62 million and $1,709.45 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,087.78 or 1.00003328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06408817 USD and is up 59.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,353.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

