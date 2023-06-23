Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 481 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 302,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 261,524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $52,787.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $1,133,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NUVL opened at $42.07 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

