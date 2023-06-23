Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.