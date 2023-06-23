Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 13,996 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $284.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

