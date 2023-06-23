EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
EnerSys Stock Down 0.9 %
ENS stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $10,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
