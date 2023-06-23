EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.9 %

ENS stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $10,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.