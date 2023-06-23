Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 12,684 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $20.64 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible, directly or indirectly for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

