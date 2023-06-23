Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $467.38 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $482.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.53.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.