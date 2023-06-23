Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 77,622 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1,315.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,962,544 shares of company stock worth $676,031,097. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.60. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

