Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

