Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 21,042 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.