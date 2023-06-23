Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,679 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

ANET stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

