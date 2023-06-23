Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,794 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -224.31, a P/E/G ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

