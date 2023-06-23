FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $461.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $404.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $360.06 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.56.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

