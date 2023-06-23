Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

FSLY stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. Analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $83,671.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,375.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $186,310.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,408,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,950,170.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,375.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,419. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

