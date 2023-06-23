Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 755,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,932,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Specifically, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,010,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,010,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $81,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Fastly Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.