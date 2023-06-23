FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $35,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.