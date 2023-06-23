Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

FRRVY opened at $27.33 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

About Ferrovial

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. It operates in four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.