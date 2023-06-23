Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

FRRVY opened at $27.33 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

About Ferrovial

(Get Rating)

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. It operates in four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.