Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Ferrovial Stock Performance
FRRVY opened at $27.33 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.
About Ferrovial
See Also
- Get a free research report on Ferrovial from StockNews.com
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrovial
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.