First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.46.
First Farmers Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMR opened at $61.05 on Friday. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12.
About First Farmers Financial
