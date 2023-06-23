Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.