Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

