Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $549.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.