Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Fleetwood Bank Price Performance
Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. Fleetwood Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.
About Fleetwood Bank
Read More
- Get a free research report on Fleetwood Bank from StockNews.com
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than Fleetwood Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.