FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 483,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 122,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.