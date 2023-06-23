Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $164.00

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 164 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.11), with a volume of 404583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.80 ($2.12).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.63 million, a P/E ratio of 598.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

