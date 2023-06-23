Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $415.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.41. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

