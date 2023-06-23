Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 452 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

