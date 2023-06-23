Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META opened at $284.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $730.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

