Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $29.26 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,109 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

