Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.
Friedman Industries Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
