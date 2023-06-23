Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

