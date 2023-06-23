FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Lowered by Zacks Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $13.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.44. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $14.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

BIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $364.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.78. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

