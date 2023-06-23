FY2023 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Boosted by Zacks Research

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $126.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. DexCom has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 180.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $413,501.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,101. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

