FY2023 EPS Estimates for ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ECARX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECARX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter.

ECARX stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34. ECARX has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ECARX during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ECARX by 68.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ECARX in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

