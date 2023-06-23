FY2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of NKE opened at $110.46 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

