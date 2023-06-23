Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GAMB. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of GAMB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.57 million, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

