General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.71. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

