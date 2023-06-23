Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Holdings Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

