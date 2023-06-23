GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that GMS will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

