Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The company has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.