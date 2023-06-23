Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.03

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 417579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The stock has a market cap of £11.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.03.

Greencoat Renewables Increases Dividend

About Greencoat Renewables

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

(Get Rating)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.