Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.03

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 417579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Greencoat Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The stock has a market cap of £11.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.03.
Greencoat Renewables Increases Dividend
About Greencoat Renewables
Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
