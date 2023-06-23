Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after purchasing an additional 471,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.57. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

