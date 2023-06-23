Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.27 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

