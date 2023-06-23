Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.23

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$51.23 and last traded at C$50.43, with a volume of 48704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The company has a market cap of C$478.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.46.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

