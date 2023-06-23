Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (HOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HOT stock opened at GBX 911 ($11.66) on Friday. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 911 ($11.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,270 ($16.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,019.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,074.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

