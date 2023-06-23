IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Down 1.4 %

IEX stock opened at $203.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average is $220.98. IDEX has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEX by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.