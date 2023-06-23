Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 28827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 29.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34.

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

