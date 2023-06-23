International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9 %

IBM opened at $131.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.35. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.



