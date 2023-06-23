Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,314,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 578,475 shares.The stock last traded at $23.60 and had previously closed at $23.61.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

