Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,462.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $366.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

