Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Investar worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Investar Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $11.88 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Investar had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $21.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.34 million. Analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Investar Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

