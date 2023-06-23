iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 162,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 101,176 shares.The stock last traded at $45.92 and had previously closed at $46.13.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares CMBS ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 316,548 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,134,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,528,000.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

